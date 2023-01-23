Dunleavy

State of Alaska screenshot

Gov. Mike Dunleavy gives his State of the State speech Monday night.

 State of Alaska screenshot

Gov. Mike Dunleavy presided over the annual State of the State speech Monday night, issuing a call to Alaska lawmakers to help take control of the state’s narrative for the next generation.

“We have a chance to change the state of history, but we can’t accept the way things have been done,” Dunleavy said.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.