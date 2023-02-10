Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the Pentagon's announcement that an unidentified object shot down Friday morning over Alaska waters "raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American."

He also issued thanks to Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat. The comments came in a news release from his office.

