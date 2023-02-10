Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the Pentagon’s announcement that an unidentified object shot down Friday morning over Alaska waters “raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American.”
He also issued thanks to Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat. The comments came in a news release from his office.
“This latest intrusion into our airspace raises serious questions about the White House’s decision to not shoot down a Chinese spy balloon last week when it was above the Aleutian Chain and prevent it from flying over important military sites in the Lower-48,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy issued a reminder that Russian territory is close to Alaska territory.
“We are the one state closest to the Korean Peninsula and China,” Dunleavy remarked. “Alaska is truly on the front lines.”
The Alaska National Guard is working closely with USNORTHCOM and other agencies to provide any support as requested, the governor said.
Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer a 907-459-7516 or hnuwer@newsminer.com.