Marcus Dunbar, Betsy Lund and Laura Mullican raced to individual titles at Saturday’s Earth Day Triathlon/Duathlon, an event organized by the City of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Dunbar — Kodiak High’s former track and cross country coach — won the men’s field in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 16 seconds. He covered the 1-mile swim inside the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool in 17:07, the 5-kilometer run in 22:48 and the 20K bike ride in 44:21.
Lund picked up her sixth individual women’s title with a time of 1:27.01. The veteran athlete clocked a swim time of 25:46, a run time of 27:31 and a bike time of 43:44 to barely edge out runner-up Joletta Silvia, who finished only 27 seconds behind Lund.
Lund used the fastest bike time of the day to rally past Silvia after she took the lead with a run time of 21:54.
Laura Mullican won the women’s duathlon — run, bike run — with a time of 1:30:30. She did the runs in 22:29 and 23:31, and the bike in 44:30.
Sara Brubaker — last year’s individual women’s triathlon champ — teamed with Katie Olsen to win the team triathlon in 1:29:08. Brubaker completed the swim in 16:48 and the bike in 45:09, while Olsen had a 27:11 in the run.
Triathlon (swim, run, bike)
1. Marcus Dunbar (17:07, 22:48, 44:21), 1:24.16.
1. Betsy Lund (15:46, 27:31, 43:44), 1:27:01; 2. Joletta Silvia (17:44, 21:54, 47:50), 1:27:28; 3. Emily Ryznar (18:30, 25:33, 46:10), 1:30:13; 4. Rebecca Jones (17:21, 31:38, 45:29), 1:34:28.
Duathlon (run, bike, run)
1. Laura Mullican (22:29, 44:30, 23:31), 1:30:30; 2. Amanda Meyer (30:39, 1:00:01, 34:28), 2:05:08; 3. Jennie Newman (34:37, 53:46, 42:54), 2:11:17.
Team triathlon (swim, run, bike)
1. Sara Brubaker, Olsen, Brubaker (16:48, 27:11, 45:09), 1:29:08; 2. Leana Sortor, Janelle Solinger, Steph Mason (20:35, 22:10, 57:52), 1:40:37.