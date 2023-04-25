Marcus Dunbar, Betsy Lund and Laura Mullican raced to individual titles at Saturday’s Earth Day Triathlon/Duathlon, an event organized by the City of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department. 

Dunbar — Kodiak High’s former track and cross country coach — won the men’s field in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 16 seconds. He covered the 1-mile swim inside the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool in 17:07, the 5-kilometer run in 22:48 and the 20K bike ride in 44:21. 