Drones

Routine commercial use of small drones was cleared for takeoff by the Obama administration after years of struggling to write rules that would both protect public safety and free the benefits of a new technology. TNS

Earlier this month, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) launched its Alaska Rural Remote Operations Work Plan (ARROW) Program — an initiative to improve emergency response capabilities in rural Alaska communities using drone technology.

The program combines uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and access to the geographic information system (GIS), to allow Alaska emergency personnel to better respond to natural and man-made disasters.

