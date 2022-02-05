Hundreds of elementary students in Fairbanks are shifting to new schools under new draft boundaries.
A proposal comes before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education at a work session on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The school district is changing school boundaries after education leaders voted to close Joy and Anderson elementary schools, while Nordale elementary is being repurposed for alternative school district programs. They also voted to add the sixth grade to Fairbanks area middle schools.
Many students are proposed to attend a new school even if their school wasn’t closed in order to balance out school populations.
Under the draft proposal, some students at Pearl Creek, Denali and Hunter elementary schools will shift to Anne Wien Elementary School. Some students at University Park and Arctic Light Elementary schools will attend Hunter Elementary. A few students at Pearl Creel Elementary will be transferred to University Park.
Students currently at Anderson will got to Crawford Elementary School. Both are located at Eielson Air Force Base. Joy and Nordale students are fanning out to multiple other schools depending on where they live.
Proposed Joy/Nordale boundaries
Joy covers a larger area, including part of Farmers Loop. It also has the largest student population at 319, including 222 students currently in kindergarten through fourth grade.
According to the proposed boundaries, 106 students would head to Weller Elementary, Anne Wien would absorb 112 students and Denali 27 students. Hunter Elementary would be assigned 51 students while 13 would go to Pearl Creek.
Nordale’s boundaries are smaller but include a more condensed population including Hamilton Acres. Nordale’s enrollment currently sits at 275, including the 181 in grades K-4 who will be redistributed.
Most of the projected 232 students who would otherwise be enrolled at Nordale would go to Anne Wien Elementary — all living in Hamilton Acres and Island Homes. The 86 students who live in the Birchwood Homes area would be re-assigned to Ladd Elementary.
Re-adjusting other boundaries
The new proposed boundaries will affect several other elementary schools.
The proposed adjustments would send 63 students living on Thomas Street and University South to Pearl Creek Elementary. They currently attend University Park.
Another 57 students living on Cowles Street would attend Hunter Elementary due to the school’s proximity to the neighborhood. Students living in Doyon Estates and near Phillip’s Field Road would go to Denali Elementary instead of Anne Wien to balance enrollment numbers.
Anderson Elementary will be the easiest decision. Its kindergarten to second grade population will merge with Crawford Elementary, according to the district.
Hunter Elementary’s boundaries will be tweaked slightly. The 17 students on University Avenue will shift to University Park Elementary. Students living in Fort Wainwright who attend Hunter would go to Arctic Light Elementary because of the shorter distance.
Students who live on Madcap Lane and attend University Park Elementary will be reassigned to Pearl Creek Elementary under the proposal. That will only affect four students. University Park’s boundaries otherwise remain the same.
North Pole schools are unaffected by the school board vote.
Data driven
Decisions on the closure of the three elementary schools were based in part on a study done by Western Demographics, according to Rebecca Hurbi, the district’s director of community engagement, in a recent video update.
Western Demographics took a look at all district wide schools based upon size, age and facilities conditions.
“The report from Western Demographics was very helpful because having someone come in from outside is not going to be biased toward any school that provides a certain lens,” Hurbi said.
The report also looked at “where these schools are located, is it a true neighborhood school where a lot of students going to that school live, are there a lot of walkers there and where are these students coming from?”