Seven candidates are in the running for an upcoming Alaska Supreme Court vacancy, including Fairbanks attorney and Aimee Oravec.
Oravec, who serves as Doyon, Limited’s general counsel, put her name in the hat July 20 to fill the Supreme Court seat held by Chief Justice Daniel Winfree.
The other candidates include Anchorage Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby, Sitka Superior Court Judge Jude Pate and Kotzebue Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman, as well as state attorneys Kate Demarest and Margaret Paton-Walsh, and Anchorage private attorney Holly Wells.
In her candidate statement, Oravec said she worked for a small firm in Fairbanks after her husband was assigned to Fort Wainwright in 1999, continuing part-time after they were relocated to Anchorage.
“Alaska has afforded me many opportunities to learn and grow as an attorney and as a person,” she stated. “I have represented indigent clients; litigated civil, administrative and appellate cases; and worked as a corporate, regulatory, and employment lawyer, most recently, as an in-house advisor.”
Winfree will retire due to reaching the state’s constitutionally-mandated retirement age.
The seven candidates will undergo a statewide bar association through Aug. 26 and will be rated based on skills, ability and fairness.
The Alaska Judicial Council plans to hold public hearings and testimony for each candidate in November. After the judicial council provides its finalist list, Gov. Mike Dunleavy will make the final decision.