Fairbanks-based Alaska Native regional corporation Doyon, Limited has partnered with the Southeast village corporation Huna Totem to form Na-Dena’ LLC, a business which will seek to promote sustainable and cultural tourism across the state.
Through the venture, the corporations hope to grow tourism in Interior and Southeast Alaska, with an emphasis on Indigenous culture.
Na-Dena’ will utilize a “holistic approach to statewide tourism,” according to a news release announcing the venture. Doyon spokesperson Cheyenna Kuplack said that includes concern for environmental, economic and social issues.
Mickey Richardson, director of marketing for Huna Totem, explained that people often have a “romantic” view of Alaska. Na-Dena’ seeks to give tourists an authentic experience of the state and its people. A vital aspect of that is connecting tourists with Alaska Native languages, arts and traditions.
Na-Dena’ will begin exposing cruise ship passengers to Alaska Native culture as soon as the ship leaves Seattle, Kuplack said. Huna Totem owns Alaska Voices, a podcast that does cultural interpretation on many cruise ships.
“We want to prepare guests for the experience” through languages and arts as they come from Seattle to Alaska, Richardson said. This more complete understanding, according to Richardson, is “essential to a high quality experience of Alaska.”
Together, Doyon and Huna Totem will focus on three core areas: transportation, lodging and tours. Na-Dena’ recently purchased 80% of Alaska Independent Coach Tours and will continue to run bus tours. They are also looking into hotels and how to best manage guests.
Na-Dena’ will “provide a balance” to over visited areas by expanding into lesser traveled parts of the state, Kuplack said. While they have yet to announce any specific places, Richardson did say Na-Dena’ will be focusing on the Huna Totem and Doyon regions. The new tour products will launch this year, he added.
The goal is not only to provide tourists with a more comprehensive understanding of Alaska, but to create jobs for Huna Totem and Doyon shareholders. Part of the sustainability component is creating a stable job market and generational opportunities for shareholders. As Richardson put it “jobs, jobs, jobs.”
Financial stability is necessary to maintain and grow a culture, he explained. “By having a platform to share your culture and tell stories and share your traditions, those traditions become deeper ingrained in the community,” Richardson stated. Through creating a lucrative and sustainable way to share traditions, tourism can contribute to cultural maintenance.
The partnership between Huna Totem and Doyon “just made a lot of sense if we’re going to focus on how we drive cultural tourism statewide,” Richardson said.
As a for-profit corporation, Huna Totem’s main focus has been on the tourism industry, and the corporation has already established a relationship with many cruise companies in Southeast. Doyon, on the other hand, has a connection with Denali National Park. The organization owns and operates the Kantishna Roadhouse in the park, and hopes to further capitalize on the location.
“You take those numbers [of visitors to both places], and we really can have a tremendous impact on statewide tourism,” Richardson said.