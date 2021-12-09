Although Covid-19 cases are on the rise in other states, the downward trend of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues in Alaska. No instances of the new Omicron variant have been detected in Alaska yet, but it is only a matter of time before the variant arrives here, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Cases
In response to lowering numbers, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has returned to updating its Covid dashboards three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so numbers reflect the previous two days. The state reported 441 new cases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Of these cases, 36 cases were in Fairbanks.
Alaska’s case rate is now 30th in the nation. This is both due to declining cases in the state and surging case numbers elsewhere in the United States. While the statewide alert level remains on high, several regions in the state have lowered their levels as cases drop.
Deaths
DHSS reported three deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. The deaths were of an Anchorage man in his 50s, a female Kenai resident in her 70s and a Kodiak resident in his 60s. Separately, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported its first death in about two weeks on Wednesday, that of a 42-year-old.
Hospitalizations
The state announced 21 new hospitalizations between Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, 76 Alaskans were hospitalized with Covid, so the hospitalization rate is 6.5%. Eight of these patients are on ventilators.
At FMH, five people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday, which puts the hospitalization rate at 7%.
Omicron
Preliminary reports show that the Omicron variant is less severe but more highly transmissible than other variants. In line with it being more transmissible, early research shows that Omicron has a higher rate of reinfection than previous variants. However, three exposures to the virus appears to neutralize the variant, while two doses reduces its severity, according to a study by Pfizer.
State epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said in a call on Thursday that people who have received three doses of the vaccine (two initial shots and a booster) or are fully vaccinated and have recovered from a previous Covid infection should be relatively protected from Omicron.
Vaccination rate
The vaccination rate in Alaska (which once led the nation in shots) is now lagging. On Wednesday, 65% of Alaskans ages five and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56% are fully vaccinated.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, these numbers are even lower; 49% of FNSB residents are fully vaccinated.