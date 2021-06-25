The Downtown Association of Fairbanks is pitching to the city of Fairbanks to spend $1 million in Covid-19 relief funds on the demolition of the Polaris Building.
The city was awarded a $5.55 million Covid-19 stimulus grant from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, split into two years. So far, the city is considering distributing $1.5 million to tourism, travel and hospitality businesses and spending $4.03 million on city needs.
“It’s still a bit up in the air how the American Recovery Plan funds will be distributed,” city communications director Teal Soden said in an email. “It’s possible the plan may change at Monday’s City Council meeting.”
The city can spend a portion of the money on infrastructure projects. This is why the Downtown Association sent the city a proposal to use $1 million to begin the Polaris Building demolition, starting with the one-story Polaris annex.
“We’re just coming forward with an idea that this is a really good chance to get started on the Polaris Building,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks. “When windfall events occurred, we thought this is a qualifying and suitable project that could be considered.”
To tackle the demolition project, the city has been looking at state and federal funding, as well as opening the project for private bids.
Van den Berg said that starting demolition doesn’t contradict receiving grants later. He explained that demolishing the annex “will open the needed space for demolition of the main structure in the future.”
“While the community waits for that larger pot of funding, the area could be backfilled, leveled, and seeded with grass as ‘Crane Park’ — or some beneficial use — to continue promotion of larger demolition efforts,” van den Berg said.
The Downtown Association is part of the Polaris working group and has been working with the city since 2015 to secure funding for demolition of the Polaris structures to redevelop the site for downtown revitalization.
The next City Council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Patrick B. Cole City Hall, 800 Cushman St.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.