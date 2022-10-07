Denali Highway

A view from the Denali Highway. Courtesy Dany Sternfeld/Creative Commons License

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will end seasonal maintenance, including snow and ice removal, on the Denali Highway, Taylor Highway, McCarthy Road and the Eureka/Rampart Road in October.

DOT&PF does not maintain the highways through the winter. The department encourages drivers to remember that travel on a nonmaintained highway during the winter is extremely risky.