State and tribal officials started sending nearly 11,000 pounds of king salmon on Thursday to rural communities on the Yukon River suffering from low salmon runs.
The administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Tanana Chiefs Conference leaders coordinated the donation villages such as Tanana, Rampart, Stevens Village, Beaver, Birch Creek, Circle, Chalkyitsik, Minto and Nenana. The officials met on Thursday for a fish blessing ceremony near the delivery airplane at Everts Air Cargo.
“I just appreciate Alaskans sharing with Alaskans; it’s just what we do, it’s our culture up here,” Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer said after the prayer. “I am proud and happy that the governor’s office was able to help and make this happen.”
Several food processing companies provided the fish, including Alaska General Seafoods, Leader Creek Fisheries, North Pacific Seafoods, Silver Bay Seafoods and Trident Seafoods, explained Rex Rock, rural policy adviser at the governor’s office.
The Bristol Bay region is where the donated fish is from, Meyer added.
“They had such a huge run,” Meyer said. “The thought was that, ‘OK they got a lot, we’ll share it with these folks who unfortunately this year didn’t have very good salmon.’”
The low runs hit the Yukon River communities that rely on salmon for food hard, said Amber Vaska, executive director of tribal government and client services at Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC).
“This year is really an unprecedented year where none of our families were able to fish for chum or for king salmon,” Vaska said. “So today, we’re really thankful that we’re able to work with our statewide partners to get salmon out to our tribal members.”
However, Vaska added that “tribal members are still grieving, because they couldn’t go out and fish this year, because that’s the way they pass down their culture.”
“It’s really more than just getting calories for the wintertime,” she said about fishing. “It helps keep our people have a healthy body, mind and soul because they are interconnected with nature and the fish on the river.”
TCC Chief and Chairman PJ Simon agreed that it is important for the Native communities that have fished for thousands of years to be able to catch their own salmon. He thanked the governor for recognizing how climate change is affecting food security and the way of life in the villages.
“This is something that we don’t look at as a celebration, but a sorrowful moment as we address climate change and the things we need to change to make our rivers and streams healthy and abundant with fish,” Simon said of the donation.
To express and honor the sorrow in the community, Simon invited traditional singer and TCC Deputy Director Dewy Hoffman to perform a song. After the performance, speeches and prayer, boxes with fish were loaded on the airplane.
“There are a whole bunch of villages, so the fish will go out on many different planes. We’ll put it where it needs to go,” said Robert Ragar, manager of contracts and hazardous materials at Everts Air Cargo, the company that helps with transporting the fish.
Rock said that Dunleavy wants to support the communities in any way possible and is planning to provide more help.
“We’re reaching out to some other entities to see if they can pitch in. We’ve got 25,000 pounds more coming right now, but we’re trying to increase that as well,” Rock said. “Our office is going to continue to try to help out any and every way we can.”