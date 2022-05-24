District officers from the Alaska Republican Party have voted to censure Sen. Click Bishop over his positions on Covid-19 vaccines, the Permanent Fund dividend and other hot-button issues that came before the Alaska Legislature in 2021-2022.
Censuring the lawmaker will affect district support with fundraising and campaign organizing, District 36 Chair Elijah Verhagen of Nenana told the News-Miner Monday.
“All of us were on Zoom, and it was unanimous consent. This vote was a decision that was a long time coming,” Verhagen said. “To get all of us on the same page is great. Everyone was feeling the same way. We were a fully staffed committee.”
The resolution takes issue with Bishop’s votes on several pieces of legislation that came before lawmakers. The resolution also asserts that Bishop violated planks of the Alaska Republican Party that cover statements of principle, including “health and family,” among other areas.
Bishop was unavailable for comment Monday, according to his office staff. Verhagen said that the resolution was emailed to the senator.
The resolution was adopted in early May and emailed to the senator after the Legislature ended its session last week.
“We wanted to preemptively censure him before he came asking for money and other support,” Verhagen said.
The 8-0 vote came from officers in District 36, which Bishop represents. Verhagen declined to give the names of everyone who cast votes, saying he does not have their permission to do it.
Redistricting recently changed the boundaries of District 36 to include more rural communities.
The sprawling district covers parts of Fairbanks, including Goldstream, as well as Tok, Delta, Nenana, Glenallen, Fort Yukon and other communities.
“Anything related to local fundraising, finances and sign waving is cut off,” said Josiah Henry of Delta Junction, district vice chair. “Any assistance from us is cut off from him now.”
Henry, who wrote the resolution, criticized Bishop for not supporting a “full statutory” Permanent Fund dividend as outlined in a 1982 formula.
“He clearly does not care about the wishes of his constituents. He votes against the people’s rightful share of the money. In our view, it is an egregious violation,” Henry said.
State party leaders said Monday that they do not have information or details about the censure by the district-level officers.
“The Alaska Republican Party has not been apprised of the reasons for a censure, or even officially notified that any action was taken,” said Cynthia Henry, RNC national committeewoman for Alaska. “So, of course, there has been no discussion or vote on this at the state party level.”
Cynthia Henry is not related to district vice chair Josiah Henry.
She added that: “I believe tensions were running high as the Legislature made important decisions prior to adjourning last week.”
‘Liberty, due process and bodily autonomy’
Under the title of “A Resolution to Censure Senator Click Bishop and Withhold All Support,” the document cites the Interior senator for voting “against individual liberty, due process and bodily autonomy” when he opposed the so-called “Vaccination Bill of Rights” (Senate Bill 156) in the Legislature.
The resolution asserts that the Covid-19 vaccines were medical experiments that violated the international Nuremberg Code.
The reference was to the emergency authorization of the vaccination, allowing the manufacturers to bypass protocols by the Food and Drug Administration.
Verhagen said that Bishop “shot down several amendments over protecting private citizens losing their jobs” and having to show vaccination cards to get served in restaurants.
“I am not against vaccines, but I don’t like to be told or be pushed into getting jabbed with a vaccine,” Verhagen said.
Verhagen said that there are no plans for now by the district officers to forward the resolution to the party’s Central Committee for adoption by state leadership. He said that it is possible district officers will recruit another Republican to run for Bishop’s seat.
This is not the first time that Alaska party leaders have censured one of their own. In 2021, the Alaska Republican Party’s Central Committee voted to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski over her vote to impeach then President Donald Trump over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The state GOP endorsed newcomer Kelly Tshibaka, a Trump-backed candidate in the 2022 Senate race. Murkowski was noticeably absent from the Alaska Republican Party convention last month in Fairbanks.
Cynthia Henry, the RNC national committee chairwoman, said Monday that it is essential for party activists, officers and leaders to work together for the Alaska Republican Party.
“The important consideration for the Republican Party is that we work out our differences because our real disagreements are with Democrats,” Henry said. “Our overarching goal is to elect Republicans in this important election cycle and build our Republican majorities in both bodies of the Legislature.”