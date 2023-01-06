An evidentiary hearing on Thursday probed sex assault charges lobbied against a former acting attorney general for Alaska stemming from alleged incidents 31 years ago.
Clyde “Ed” Sniffen Jr., 59, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly having sex with a 17-year old girl in May 1991.
In 1991, Sniffen was a 27-year old attorney and coached West Anchorage High School’s mock trial competition team. Nikki Dougherty White, who was 17 at the time, participated in the mock trial team. White, now 48, told the Anchorage Daily News in January 2021 that Sniffen first had sex with her on a mock trial trip to New Orleans. Sniffen continued their relationship for two weeks when they returned to Anchorage, she said. She decided to share her story with the media after learning that Sniffen had been appointed acting attorney general, the 2021 article stated. White alleges that Sniffen had sexual relations with her three times between May 14-28, 1991.
Barbara Hollenbeck, of Surprise, Arizona, a former detective with the Crimes Against Children Unit at the Anchorage Police Department, testified during the Anchorage hearing that she briefly investigated the case in 1994. White’s therapist at the University of Alaska Anchorage reported the incident to Anchorage police and Hollenbeck attempted to contact White in April 1994. White told Hollenbeck that she was not strong enough to go through with the investigation and was frightened of Sniffen, Hollenbeck said. She testified that she did not reach out to Sniffen at the time.
“I wouldn’t talk to the suspect without more information from the victim and her cooperation,” Hollenbeck testified. She told the court that she did not feel that she had enough evidence to bring charges against him at that time. Hollenbeck said she did not pursue the case and closed the investigation in July 1994.
While the age of consent in Alaska is 16, a 1990 law banned adults in teaching, counseling or coaching positions from having sex with 16- or 17-year-olds.
Sniffen began acting as attorney general in August 2020 when former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned after sending inappropriate text messages to a much-younger state employee. Sniffen resigned in January 2021 as acting attorney general for “personal reasons,” his resignation letter stated.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com