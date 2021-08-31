There is virtually no evidence that ivermectin, an anti-parasite treatment typically meant for livestock, is an effective treatment for Covid-19. Regardless, Fairbanks feed stores have seen an increase in sales, which in too highly concentrated doses can be potentially dangerous for humans.
Alaska Feed Company sales representative Shelley Rencher said that they did see an increase in ivermectin sales. “We have seen an increase all across town and the country,” Rencher said.
The uptick prompted the business to remove all ivermectin from its shelves so it is only available to people they know have horses and will be using the drug for legitimate purposes, Rencher said.
An employee of Cold Spot Feeds explained that the store carries two ivermectin products — which are to be used for animals only — and they are currently out of stock of both. Distributors are now selling ivermectin in limited quantities and only to accounts that have previously purchased the products, the employee said.
As Rencher noted, Fairbanks is following a national trend. Nationwide, ivermectin prescriptions from doctors have skyrocketed in the past few weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In mid-August, prescriptions increased to over 88,000 per week, up from an average of 3,600 per week prior to the pandemic.
“There’s so much misinformation,” said Dr. Coleman Cutchins, a pharmacist with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The tricky part, Cutchins said, is that some of the pieces are grounded in facts while others aren’t.
What is known, he said, is that ivermectin is an FDA approved drug used to treat multicellular parasites, such as worms, lice and scabies. Ivermectin is sometimes prescribed to humans, but only in small doses. Importantly, it has not been shown to be effective against viruses, bacteria or single cell organisms.
The idea that ivermectin could be used to treat SARS-CoV-2 got its start early in the pandemic. It is common practice, Cutchins said, to look at existing drugs and test their effectiveness against a new virus. Theoretically, ivermectin does attack the virus, as is true in labs and simulations. However, the second step is testing its effectiveness in people; that is, does it go where it needs to in the body. In this case, ivermectin did not pass the test.
The Together Trial, which evaluated the effectiveness of ivermectin, was discontinued because the drug was found to be no more effective than the placebo. “We don’t have good solid evidence to say it treats Covid. There’s no data to support using it,” Cutchins said.
According to Cutchins, the take home message is that, to be used, drugs must be both safe and effective. In small doses, ivermectin is safe (hence the FDA approval) but it has not been proven to be effective for Covid.
“It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we’re at,” Cutchins said.
Leading medical organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health and the Infectious Disease Society of America, “clearly say they don’t recommend ivermectin.”
The trials that are being quoted as evidence for ivermectin’s effectiveness against Covid, Cutchins said, are often “not well done.” For instance, some have sampling errors or compare against a dangerous combination of drugs.
The concerning part, according to Cutchins, is that the sources that are recommending the drug are suggesting to take it in large doses and for days in a row. Typically, ivermectin is given in a small, singular dose. Taken improperly as suggested creates a “stacking effect” of the drug in the body, which could pose a safety concern.
Ivermectin that is meant for livestock (the kind sold in feed stores) is typically highly concentrated since it is meant for large animals. The high dosage makes it potentially dangerous for humans. Cutchins explained that the drug crosses the blood-brain barrier — the protective barrier that keeps blood from entering the brain. Individuals in other states have been hospitalized due to ivermectin overdoses, the symptoms of which include vomiting, seizures and delirium. There has possibly been one ivermectin overdose in Alaska, but Cutchins said that the data is backlogged by about a month, so it is hard to know.
Despite being debunked, the drug was promoted by Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce earlier this month.