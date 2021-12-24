“Vote Boldly” is the theme of two new design contests for the cover of the 2022 Official Election Pamphlet for the state of Alaska and for the 2022 special edition “I Voted” General Election stickers.
The contest for the election pamphlet is for Alaska residents ages 14-18, and the contest for the “I Voted” sticker is for residents ages 5-13. Potentially 10 winners could be announced with a winner in each art competition to be declared for each of five Alaska regions. The deadline for submitting artwork is Feb. 4, 2022.
Winners will be selected by people voting on an app and using ranked choice voting. Winners will be announced on March 31, 2022, by the Alaska Division of Elections on social media.
“Drawings need to include what you think it means for Alaskans to be fearless and have the confidence to vote boldly,” the contest rules read.
Submissions can be emailed to elections@alaska.gov, mailed to P.O. Box 110017 in Juneau, 99811, or dropped off at any division of elections office. The Fairbanks office is located in the state building at 675 7th Ave., Suite H3.
“This contest commemorates Alaska as more than the last frontier because with a new voting system, we are now a new frontier,” reads a prepared statement by Gail Fenumiai, director of the state elections division. “More importantly, the contest helps educate voters about that new system.”
Ranked choice voting was adopted by Alaska voters in 2020 by ballot measure and starts with the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. It involves ranking one or more candidates in order of preference. A simple majority wins the election. If no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes would be eliminated from the race. Voters who picked that candidate would have their vote counted for their second choice. This process would repeat until one candidate wins a majority.
Artwork for the Official Elections Pamphlet cover should be 7-inches wide by 6.75-inches tall. For the “I Voted” sticker, drawings should be a 5-inch diameter circle.
Artwork submitted by mail should be in a 9-inch by 12-inch envelope. If submitting by email, the scan quality must be at least 600 dots-per-inch or higher. For best quality, file sizes over one megabyte are preferred, according to the contest rules.
Artwork should be original — no tracing or replication of copyrighted material — and no obscene images or obscene words are permitted, according to contest rules. The elections division will use its discretion for determining whether something is offensive.
A consent form signed by a parent or legal guardian is required. Families must consent to releasing their child’s name, school name, grade level, town, artwork and photograph in advertising, marketing and contest promotion, according to contest rules.
Families must also grant the Division of Elections “a royalty-free license to copy, distribute, modify, display and perform publicly and otherwise use, and authorize others to use, your artwork for any purpose in any media, including but not limited to the election pamphlet, social media, bill inserts, digital ads, among others,” according to the contest rules. Multiple entries from the same person are not allowed.
Alaska residents can participate in selecting the winners beginning Feb. 21, 2022, when the Division of Elections will hold a “Top Four Primary Election” for the art contest. Division of Elections staff will select up to 12 entries for each of five Alaska regions for consideration and voters will pick their four favorites.
Entries selected for the primary election will be based on creativity, originality, use of the “Vote Boldly” message and adherence to contest rules, according to the Division of Elections. Voting in the primary ends March 8, 2022.
Next, starting on March 14, 2022, the finalist will subject to the ranked choice voting election. That election ends March 29, 2022.
The voting can be made through the state elections division’s educational mock election app, RankedVote. For more information, go to the Division of Elections website at www.elections.alaska.gov.