Alaska State Troopers

The Alaska Department of Public Safety and Anchorage Police Department recently released a Missing Indigenous Persons Report.

The report provides information and case transparency related to missing people in Alaska who are Alaska Native, American Indian, or their race is unknown and were reported to the DPS or APD as of July 14, a news release stated.

