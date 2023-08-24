The Alaska Department of Public Safety and Anchorage Police Department recently released a Missing Indigenous Persons Report.
The report provides information and case transparency related to missing people in Alaska who are Alaska Native, American Indian, or their race is unknown and were reported to the DPS or APD as of July 14, a news release stated.
The report recommends residents to call 911 if they know someone is missing. “There is no waiting period to report a missing person,” the report stated.
The report indicates that 437 people, 199 of whom were Alaska Native, were reported missing in April and June. 372 of those, 174 of which are Alaska Native, were located.
The information in the report includes the name of the missing person, city, borough, sex, race or ethnicity, agency, date of last contact, and circumstance determination. The four circumstance determinations are environment, in which wilderness, waterways, ocean, aircraft crashes, or other suspicious outdoor deaths where human remains were not located by search and rescue teams, suspicious, in which law enforcement suspects criminal activity surrounding the event, not suspicious, in which law enforcement does not suspect criminal activity or environmental factor, and unknown.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the People First Initiative in December 2021, which focuses on policy areas that impact the public safety issues facing Alaskans. The areas of interest are domestic violence and sexual assault, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons (MMIP), human and sex trafficking, foster care, and homelessness.
“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to conducting thorough investigations into all missing persons and murder investigations that occur in our area of responsibility, including those involving Alaska Natives and American Indians. We have heard the concerns of community leaders about a lack of communication related to MMIP investigations across the state, and this is a positive step towards increased transparency,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said. “In addition to the Alaska State Troopers four dedicated MMIP investigators working across the state, this new report will provide Alaskans with additional clarity on the number of missing persons that are Alaska Natives, American Indians, or whose race we are not sure of. DPS will continue to lead MMIP efforts across the State of Alaska with our local law enforcement partners.”
DPS also updated the Alaska Missing Persons Clearinghouse this year to include the race and sex of each missing person. The Missing Persons Clearinghouse is run by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and tracks all missing persons cases reported in Alaska.
DPS aims to input all missing persons into the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). NamUs is a national centralized repository and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, according to the NamUS website. NamUS reports that there are currently 23,567 open cases in the U.S. and 35,412 cases have been resolved.
This report will be updated on a quarterly basis and add additional law enforcement agencies interested in participating.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.