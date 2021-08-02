The Department of Public Safety is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new smartphone app that will allow Alaskans to anonymously report tips on crimes and illegal activity in their area.
The easy to use AKtips app allows users to directly submit known information to law enforcement officials through a secure messaging portal. On the app, users are prompted to enter the subject, location and description of the crime along with any photos or videos that they may have taken. The app’s technology removes all identifying information from the tip before law enforcement officials receive it.
“The Alaska Department of Public Safety is committed to protecting Alaskans across our state and making our state a safe place to live and raise a family,” Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Crockrell said in a news release announcing the app.
“We believe our new AKtips app and website will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on our mission by engaging Alaskans to help report crime tips and information securely to law enforcement,” Crockrell said.
On Friday, Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office released an alert on AKtips related to the Two Rivers arson investigation.
“The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a series of arsons that have occurred this summer in Two Rivers, Alaska. Beginning in May and continuing through July eight separate fires have occurred. If you have any information on the identity of the individual setting these fires, or information about suspicious activity in Two Rivers please submit a tip to the Alaska State Troopers,” the alert read.
In a public video attached to the alert, Captain Eric Spitzer assured the public that “Alaska State Troopers, the Office of Fire and Life Safety, and our federal partners have committed vast resources to solve these investigations.”
The AKtips app is available for free download via the App Store or at dps.alaska.gov/tips.
Individuals without a smartphone can text an anonymous tip to 847411 with keyword AKTIP or submit an anonymous tip on the department’s website at dps.alaska.gov/tips.
The development of the AKtips app was funded by a grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
