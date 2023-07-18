The Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded a $37.5 million grant to Graphite One, Inc., for its graphite project near Nome.
“Thank you to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy stated in news a release. “Because of projects like Graphite One, we’ll continue to lead in producing natural resources like critical minerals and even oil and natural gas."
Graphite One has stated it aims to develop a 100% U.S.-based graphite supply chain. Graphite is used in the aerospace and energy sectors, and in batteries, brake linings, lubricants, powdered metals, refractory applications and steelmaking. Graphite also is used in renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels, due to its resistance to extreme heat.
The United States is currently import-dependent on natural graphite; graphite has not been produced in the United States since the 1950s.