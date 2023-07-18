The Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded a $37.5 million grant to Graphite One, Inc., for its graphite project near Nome.

“Thank you to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy stated in news a release. “Because of projects like Graphite One, we’ll continue to lead in producing natural resources like critical minerals and even oil and natural gas."