A $37.5 million Department of Defense (DOD) grant was received by Graphite One, Inc., for its project near Nome, Alaska. Using this grant, Graphite One can advance the development of its natural graphite deposit.

“Thank you to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One,” said Governor Dunleavy in a release. “Because of projects like Graphite One, we’ll continue to lead in producing natural resources like critical minerals and even oil and natural gas. Thank you to our Alaska Delegation for their diligent work to open up significant opportunities for our state.”