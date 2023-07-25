The Alaska Attorney General’s Office obtained a restraining order Monday against the owner of The Himalayan, also known as Mt. McKinely Clothing Co., alleging that the store sold goods falsely marketed as Alaska Native made.

According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, the owner of The Himalayan, Sunil Thapa, his wife, Trishna Thapa, and their son, Tejash Thapa, are accused of importing clothing, jewelry, puzzle boxes, sunglasses, wool and alpaca hats, socks, sweaters and ponchos from foreign countries, and telling customers that the products were made by Alaska Natives in the village of Yakutat.

