The Alaska Attorney General’s Office obtained a restraining order Monday against the owner of The Himalayan, also known as Mt. McKinely Clothing Co., alleging that the store sold goods falsely marketed as Alaska Native made.
According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, the owner of The Himalayan, Sunil Thapa, his wife, Trishna Thapa, and their son, Tejash Thapa, are accused of importing clothing, jewelry, puzzle boxes, sunglasses, wool and alpaca hats, socks, sweaters and ponchos from foreign countries, and telling customers that the products were made by Alaska Natives in the village of Yakutat.
The Himalayan is located at the Denali Rainbow Village RV Park and Boardwalk Motel on the Parks Highway near the entrance to Denali National Park. The Thapas took over ownership from Mt. McKinely Clothing Co. but continue to advertise with the Mt. McKinely Clothing Co. sign.
The investigation began on June 5 when a Department of Law investigator visited stores near Denali National Park to learn about the sale and advertisement of Alaska Native and Alaska Made products. Sunil Thapa, the owner of The Himalayan, told the investigator that everything in the store was made in Yakutat. When the investigator returned to the store on June 7, Thapa greeted him and said, “You are in the truly tribal store of Alaska from Yakutat.”
Sunil Thapa and Trishna Thapa told investigators that the store was a nonprofit run by the Yakutat Village Council and that the proceeds from the store were used to build schools and fund charities in Yakutat. Sunil said the products were made by Alaska Natives in Yakutat and donated to the store.
When the investigator asked about a poncho depicting a Native American wearing a feather headdress, Tejash said that’s what people in Yakutat looked like 200 to 300 years ago.
Tejash told the investigator, “This is, like, as authentic as it can get.”
Investigators found products stored underneath the tables that had labels indicating that products were made in Nepal or other foreign countries. “It is clear that the foreign country of origin labels had been removed, leaving a small hole, which was then covered by a label falsely indicating Alaska as the place of manufacture,” the complaint stated.
When interviewed by investigators, Sunil Thapa said that he and his family had removed the Made in Nepal labels from products and replaced them with labels indicating they were made in Alaska. He said he started replacing the labels this year because a man said everyone else was doing it and he thought it would increase his profits. He also claimed that he planned on donating money to the Yakutat Village Council.
The investigation found that there is no Yakutat Village Council, and the Thapas do not have a relationship with government entities in Yakutat or the Yakutat Tlingit Tribe.
“My office will not tolerate false claims that products were made by Alaska Natives or that proceeds from sales will be used for charitable purposes,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said. “We will not allow businesses that lie to consumers to gain an unfair competitive advantage over the many excellent stores that sell legitimate Alaskan Made or Alaska Native products.”
The complaint asked the Fairbanks Superior Court to issue an injunction against the defendants and fine them up to $25,000 per every unfair or deceptive act.
“The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Peterson prohibits the defendants from selling any products that lack a proper country of origin marking, requires the defendants to present evidence that products were made in the USA or in Alaska before labeling them as such, prohibits the defendants from claiming that The Himalayan is a nonprofit and that its proceeds will be used for charitable purposes, and prohibits the defendants from make other false written or oral statements in the course of selling their products,” a news release from the Department of Law stated.
