Denali National Park Superintendent Don Striker will move to Washington state in November to serve as superintendent of North Cascades NPS Complex.
This position oversees North Cascades National Park and Ross Lake and Lake Chelan national recreation areas.
“It was a really hard decision,” Striker said at a Zoom meeting on Tuesday night. “Bittersweet because it has been nine years. Nine years isn’t enough to explore all of the amazing assets that we have in Denali.
The move will allow he and his wife Gretchen, a former teacher at Tri-Valley School, to live closer to their three grown children and grandchildren.
Deputy superintendent Brooke Merrell will step in as acting superintendent.
“You’re in very capable hands with Brooke,” Striker said.
Striker has 28 years experience in the National Park Service.
“Don has a proven history of visitor and resources management,” said acting NPS Regional Director Cindy Orlando, in a press release from the National Park Service. “He brings extensive skills in managing vast natural areas and an ability to cultivate partnerships, which make him a great fit for this position.”
Striker said he is excited to fill his new position, “which is at the heart of nearly two million acres of interagency wilderness.”
As superintendent of Denali National Park & Preserve, Striker managed six million acres of wilderness, including North America’s highest peak, and the traditional homeland of Alaska’s Athabascan and Dena Native people, where they continue to practice a subsistence way of life. He recently served for 18 months as the acting regional director for the NPS in Alaska, overseeing NPS operations across 16 parks, two affiliated areas, and 54.7 million acres. Striker has also served as the superintendent at New River Gorge National River and Mount Rushmore and Fort Clatsop national memorials.
He also served as a comptroller at Yellowstone National Park and held several high-level administrative positions representing the NPS on interagency teams within the Department of Interior.
Striker holds a bachelor of science in economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.