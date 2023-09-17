Denali National Park and Preserve officially opened the Park Road to private vehicle traffic to Mile 30, the Teklanika Rest Area, on Sept. 15. The road will remain open, weather permitting, until snow or ice closes the road at park headquarters (Mile 3.4) to vehicles for the winter. Limited restroom facilities are available for visitor use at the Teklanika Rest Area (Mile 30), the parking area on the east side of the Savage River (Mile 15), and at the Mountain Vista Trailhead. Other park facilities west of headquarters, including the campgrounds, remain closed.
Beginning today, the Bear Loop of Riley Creek Campground will be open and free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. No water will be available, and visitors should plan to pack out their own trash. A minimum of five sites will remain open over winter.There will be a closure of the Park Road to cyclists and pedestrians from the Teklanika River (Mile 31.23) to the Y in the road near Wonder Lake (Mile 84.42) starting from Sept. 23 to approximately Sept. 30.