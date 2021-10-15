This is what the park road looked like at Pretty Rocks landslide on Polychrome Pass three days after the park service stopped maintaining the road in early September. Denali National Park & Preserve photo
This diagram shows the extent of the current slump at the Pretty Rocks Landslide on the park road. Just above the purple dash, farthest to the right, you can see the black material used to stabilize the road surface.
This is what the park road looked like at Pretty Rocks landslide on Polychrome Pass three days after the park service stopped maintaining the road in early September. Denali National Park & Preserve photo
This diagram shows the extent of the current slump at the Pretty Rocks Landslide on the park road. Just above the purple dash, farthest to the right, you can see the black material used to stabilize the road surface.
Denali National Park photo.
Courtesy National Park Service
This is an artist rendition of the 400-foot modular steel truss bridge that will span Pretty Rocks landslide on Polychrome Pass in Denali National Park.
The 92-mile Denali Park Road will remain closed past Mile 43 for the 2022 visitor season, Denali National Park announced Thursday. Bus service will continue to provide access to that point for visitors next season.
Meanwhile, engineers are working on a long-term solution to build a permanent bridge over the Pretty Rocks slide area on Polychrome Pass, at Mile 45.
That unstable area is sliding due to warming temperatures. The road closed two weeks early this past season for safety reasons.
The National Park Service and Federal Highways Administration are working to find funding and contracting opportunities to speed up the project schedule, originally planned for 2023. They hope the work can be moved up to 2022.
“We look forward to getting started on the long-term solution at Pretty Rocks. Meanwhile, Denali is ready for visitors in 2022. We will continue to have access to great wildlife viewing, views of Denali, front-country trails, and backcountry hiking and camping,” said Brooke Merrell, deputy superintendent. “Denali National Park and Preserve will continue to work with in-holders, neighbors, and partners to ensure an unforgettable Denali experience during construction.”
During the 1990s, a Pretty Rocks landslide caused small cracks in the road surface, increasing to 3½ inches per day by 2020. With warming temperatures and more rain, the slide began moving more than .65 inches per hour in 2021.
On Aug. 24, the park could no longer maintain a safe road surface and closed the road to traffic past Mile 43. Since the park stopped maintaining the road on Sept. 6, 2021, the roadbed has slumped about 30 feet, already exceeding the total movement from October 2020 to March 2021.
“Given the acceleration trend, the National Park Service expects landslide movement over this winter will exceed the park’s ability to restore or maintain the road surface to safely allow for bus traffic,” the park service said in a press release.
Potential availability of 2022 funding allows the park to take advantage of a “design and build” engineering solution, with construction beginning in 2022. Accelerating the overall project schedule may allow for the return of a full season, much earlier than projected, the park said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.