The superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve has determined there is adequate snow cover for the use of snowmachines for traditional activities in areas of the 1980 park additions that are north of the crest of the Alaska Range, according to a news release from the park.
All areas of the 1980 park additions south of the crest of the Alaska Range currently remain closed to snowmachine use. Riders are reminded that all lands within the former Mount McKinley National Park on both the north and the south sides of the Alaska Range are closed to all snowmachine use by federal regulation.