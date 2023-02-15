The Park Road at Denali National Park and Preserve is now open to Mountain Vista at mile 12.
The opening occurs routinely each season as weather permits and is for travel by private vehicles and commercial vehicles with permits, according to a park news release.
Visitors should expect to encounter snow and ice on shaded sections of the Park Road, are encouraged to check the weather before arriving at the park, and should come prepared for changes to access on short notice.
Mid-winter offers enjoyable conditions for visiting the park, the release states, as there is good snow coverage for winter recreational activities, coupled with longer days. The Mountain Vista Rest Area is a good location for viewing Denali, as well as heading out further into the park via snowshoes, skis or dog sleds (musher blocks are located just past the Mountain Vista Rest Area, near the road gate). The area has vault toilets and picnic shelters, but other amenities, including additional picnic tables, may be under snow. Park facilities further west, including the Savage River Campground, remain closed until later in the spring.
Travel beyond park headquarters (mile 3) will be weather dependent, as plowing the road further west will be a lower priority during and after a snowstorm. Visitors are encouraged to call the park information line at 907-683-9532 for updated road and weather information. The National Park Service expects to open the road to the Savage River (mile 15) in April.
The Murie Science and Learning Center, which serves as the Winter Visitor Center, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for information and backcountry permits. The Bear Loop of the Riley Creek Campground is open for free camping on a first-come basis. A vault toilet is provided, and campers can obtain water at the Murie Science and Learning Center. The Denali kennels are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-4 p.m.
Park information is available on the web at www.nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532.