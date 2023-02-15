Denali Park Road

This gate will be unlocked on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, opening the Park Road as far as Mountain Vista for private vehicles and commercial vehicles with permits. 

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The Park Road at Denali National Park and Preserve is now open to Mountain Vista at mile 12.

The opening occurs routinely each season as weather permits and is for travel by private vehicles and commercial vehicles with permits, according to a park news release.