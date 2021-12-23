Denali National Park and Preserve management has determined there is adequate snow cover for the use of snowmachines for traditional activities in all areas of the 1980 park additions.
Riders are reminded that all lands within the park on both the north and the south sides of the Alaska Range are closed to all snowmachine use by federal regulation. Overall, riding conditions are variable. It is the rider’s responsibility to avoid locations where damage to vegetation or soils could occur, or where vegetation is taller than the protective snow cover.
Additional information and maps with GPS coordinates for the park and preserve boundary are available on the park website at www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/snowmobiling.htm.