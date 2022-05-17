This winter was one for the record books in Denali National Park. Denali officially broke its 99 year snowfall record last week, making 2021-2022 the snowiest winter since the park started tracking snowfall in 1923.
As of May 16, 176 inches of snow were recorded at the National Park Headquarters, according to the National Weather Service. Climatologist Rick Thoman explained that Denali received 4 inches of snow on Friday morning, just enough to secure the record.
“That’s what pushed it over the edge,” he said.
This winter was well over double the average; the average seasonal snowfall for Denali is 76.7 inches. Thoman noted that while this winter was undoubtedly unusual, it bettered the prior amount by just 3 inches. The previous record was 173.9 inches of snow set during the winter of 1970-1971, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.
“It’s not like we’ve never seen anything like this before,” Thoman said.
What was particularly unusual about this winter was that over half of the recorded snow fell in just one month. “December was so incredibly snowy,” Thoman explained, adding that the month is “everything for this winter’s snowfall.” In December, moisture air from over the Pacific ocean was pushed north, leading to large amounts of snow throughout Interior Alaska. February was also very snowy, Thoman said, which further solidified this winter’s record.
Additionally, the fact that this winter has “drug out” longer than normal helped to set the record with the additional snowfall last week. So far, Denali has received 10 inches of snow in May, which makes the month the 10th snowiest May on record.
Last winter, Denali received 86 inches in total, and the winter before that — also a snowy year — 104 inches.
Moreover, 176 inches may not be the final amount. Since the official snowfall season does not end until the end of June, “It’s entirely possible that the amount will go up before the end of the season,” Thoman said. Snow during the second half of May is not unheard of, especially not at higher elevations such as Denali National Park Headquarters.
While Fairbanks also received copious amounts of snow this winter, it was not enough to set any records. The National Weather Service recorded 95.3 inches of snow in Fairbanks this winter, which makes 2021-2022 the 10th snowiest winter on record.