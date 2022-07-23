Clear Fire

Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker issued a local disaster declaration for residents impacted by the Clear Fire and is asking Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a state disaster for the area as well.

While the Clear Fire is now under control, the blaze burned over 70,000 acres and destroyed homes, cabins and other structures in the Denali Borough. The fire, according to the declaration, caused “extensive property and [posed] a continued threat to life and property.”

