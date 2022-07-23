Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker issued a local disaster declaration for residents impacted by the Clear Fire and is asking Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a state disaster for the area as well.
While the Clear Fire is now under control, the blaze burned over 70,000 acres and destroyed homes, cabins and other structures in the Denali Borough. The fire, according to the declaration, caused “extensive property and [posed] a continued threat to life and property.”
Although damage assessment is ongoing, thus far one full-time residence, eight recreational cabins and 10 outbuildings were lost in the fire, along with machinery and other belongings. The fire burned in two subdivisions, Anderson and Quota, along with additional destruction to agricultural areas.
Furthermore, Denali Borough residents were affected by the threat of the fire and continued disaster notifications. Residents of several areas were ordered to evacuate for nearly a month — from June 28 through July 19.
Declaring a local disaster provides residents with access to up to $20,000 from the Denali Borough Disaster Contingency Fund. The funds will help to offset the costs of recovery and rebuilding.
While the Borough’s Disaster Contingency Fund opens up some resources, the “severity and magnitude of disaster response and recovery efforts” is beyond the capacity of local resources.
Walker is asking Dunleavy to declare a disaster emergency, which would allow impacted Denali Borough residents to access funds from the Individual Assistance Program and would help the Borough with recovery efforts.
The Clear Fire was sparked by lightning on June 21, and, at roughly 72,000 acres, it was the largest blaze in the Interior in 2022. At one point, over 500 personnel were working to control the blaze and to prevent it from reaching structures.
