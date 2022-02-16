Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker saved the best news for last when he gave his mayor’s report at the recent monthly Denali Borough Assembly meeting.
Just before the meeting convened, the mayor learned that the state Department of Commerce plans to award the Denali Borough $3,180,000 through a lost revenue replacement grant.
“We are the poster child for this,” the mayor said. “In 2020, we lost over $4 million and received only $200,000 in relief.”
The funds are welcome news to the borough, which has sustained dramatic losses from the Covid-19 pandemic — an estimated $7 million over the past two fiscal years. The funds demonstrate commitment from the state to take care of municipalities that have lost revenue, Walker said.
“This was a big lift,” he said while commending legislators — Click Bishop in particular, who was instrumental in acquiring the funds.
“Everyone worked together,” Walker said. “We made it through. This means we’re going to be able to meet our obligations and do good things for our communities.”
Discussion will begin soon on how those funds will be used.
Reapportionment
The Denali Borough Assembly formed a committee last week to take a close look at redistricting and reapportionment in the Denali Borough.
“This is necessary work,” Walker said. “Because we have districts, they need to be properly apportioned. It’s the law.”
The Denali Borough has five districts. Although voting is at-large, each assembly person represents a district and each elected official should represent 180 people.
“When you have districts, you have got to be apportioned properly based on census,” Walker said.
The borough population shifted a bit in the last Census, and current districts do not meet required guidelines.
“It’s not grossly out of whack, but it’s out of whack,” he said. “It needs attention.”
Lines must be shifted or new districts must be created.
“Districts 1, 2 and 3 are fairly apportioned, within 10%,” the mayor said. “That’s the legal threshhold, but lower is better.”
District 3 is right on, he added, showing four seats representing 180 people each.
The two northern districts must be addressed. District 4 has one seat representing 204 people. District 5 shows two seats, each representing 157 people.
This exercise is not new to the borough, which addressed this same issue 10 years ago.
“It’s a little tough to draw lines perfectly around communities that the numbers match for equal representation,” Walker said.
He noted that districts are important, even though everyone elected serves the entire borough, not just one district.
“We know we have distinct communities in this far-flung borough,” the mayor said. “We have to go through the process as best we can, as fairly as we can. It could be as simple as moving a line in the north. We have to look at ways to draw lines that are amenable to the committee and ultimately to the voters.”
The assembly has discussed, on occasion, changing the assembly to seven seats instead of the current nine seats.
“We’re really an outlier by having nine seats with such a small population borough,” the mayor said. “And our population went down this census.”
The 2020 census lists the borough population at 1,619 people, down from 1,850 residents.
There are nine seats on the borough assembly, the school board and the planning commission.
“We do sometimes struggle to find 27 people who want to serve our elected and appointed bodies,” he said.
There are currently two empty seats on the planning commission, one empty seat on assembly (due to an unexpected death), and one empty seat on the school board (due to a withdrawal from the position). It is possible, Walker said, that seven seats, instead of nine seats, might be more in line with other state governing bodies.
The committee will research the issue and report back to the assembly by August with a recommendation or options. The matter will then go to the ballot for a public vote. That is required by borough charter.
“This is an opportunity to make our system better, if possible,” the mayor said.
The committee will include up to five members with at least one assembly member, one school board member, one planning commissioner, a member of the public and the mayor, as ex-officio member.