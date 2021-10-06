A Delta Junction man is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.
Hannah Ray, Murkowski's deputy communications director, confirmed the threats and arrest.
Jay Allen Johnson, 65, reportedly left a threatening voicemail at Murkowski’s Washington D.C. office on Sept. 2. The caller said: “I will find out everything, where you’re at. I will find out all of your properties and I will burn everything you hope to have, and I will burn everything you hope to own,” according to a signed affidavit filed by Matthew Patrick Allen Oudbier, an FBI agent with the Anchorage field office.
The caller then asked if the Republican senator knew what a .50 caliber shell would do to a “f------ human head,”the affidavit said.
On Sept. 29, Johnson allegedly left another voice message at Murkowski’s office threatening to hire an assassin to kill the senator. In the same message, the caller reportedly said, “resign or get the f--- gone, or die,” the affidavit said.
Johnson also reportedly left 13 threatening voice messages to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan between April 2021 and September 2021, according to the unsealed records.
Neither Murkowski nor Sullivan were mentioned by name in the affidavit. However, Ray confirmed that Murkowski was listed in the affidavit as “senator 1.”
“Threats should be taken seriously and our laws should be enforced to ensure accountability. Senator Murkowski is thankful for the hard work of the federal law enforcement and for all they do to keep us safe. Murkowski is also thankful for the work of US Attorney’s office in Alaska who will be prosecuting this case,” Ray said.
Amanda Coyne, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, confirmed that he was listed in the affidavit as “senator 2.” Coyne declined to provide further comment on the incident.
Investigators tracked the calls to Johnson after the caller identified himself multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Johnson was arrested Monday on federal charges of threatening United States officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties, making interstate threats and interstate threats to damage property by means of fire or an explosive, according to court records.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Johnson is expected to appear for an arraignment and detention hearing today before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec of the U.S. District Court of Alaska.