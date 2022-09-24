“Welcome to Delta Elementary School, where everything is possible” — even winning a national award.
This is the telephone answering machine message at Delta Elementary School in Delta Junction, which is one of two Alaska schools honored as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. The other school is Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage. They are among 297 schools honored nationwide.
“We won it because we are amazing,” Principal Milton Hooten said. “This is a pretty special little school here. It has been for a lot of years.”
Three hundred fifty students in pre-K through fifth grade attend the school.
Everyone connected with the school was thrilled to win the award, he said, “especially winning it now in this education climate, with Covid and everything.”
“Our scores didn’t drop off,” he said. “Our district did a good job keeping kids in the building. We made sure kids were a priority during this time.”
He gave full credit to teachers and all the employees, who worked around a lot of hurdles and kept the focus on students.
“We’re a very diverse school,” he said. Students come from both Delta Junction and neighboring Fort Greely and include Russians, Puerto Ricans and 23 Ukrainian refugees.
“There have been years when we have had more than a third of our students with a second language in the home,” according to the school’s application.
“We find a way to get things done, try not to be too exhausted and still enjoy what we do,” he said.
This, he said, is an award for the staff and the community.
The school intends to continue doing what it has always done — “improve our craft, raise the bar a little bit,” he said. “Make this a safe place to be.”
“So far, we’ve been successful,” he added.
The principal and another staff member will fly to Washington DC to accept the award on Nov. 4. The school pays for that travel, by the way, not the U.S. Department of Education, which spearheads the program.
“I’m really happy to get these teachers some recognition for their hard work,” Hooten said. “They need to know they are appreciated.”
Delta Elementary School won the award in 2007 as well.
“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program affirms and validates the hard work of students’ educators, families and communities in striving for and attaining exemplary achievement.
