“Welcome to Delta Elementary School, where everything is possible” — even winning a national award.

This is the telephone answering machine message at Delta Elementary School in Delta Junction, which is one of two Alaska schools honored as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. The other school is Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage. They are among 297 schools honored nationwide.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.