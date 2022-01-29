Two separate hunting parties on snowmachines were rescued by the U.S. Army from the same location near Twelvemile Summit north of Fairbanks a day apart last weekend because of deep snow.
Neither group brought enough survival gear, and the Army is encouraging people going into the backcountry to be prepared.
At a minimum, backcountry travelers should carry “fire-starting equipment, including a lighter or waterproof matches and a back-up manual method like a flint and steel, along with some kindling,” according to a U.S. Army news release.
“If you’re in an area without cell service, you should always take survival gear, even if you’re only going an hour outside of town,” said Capt. Caleb Stockdale, a helicopter medevac pilot with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regimen, in a prepared statement.
Six people in all were rescued, according to the U.S. Army.
The first helicopter rescue left Fort Wainwright on Jan. 22 at about 8:45 p.m. Stockdale was joined by co-pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Liam McFadden, crew chief Spc. Devon Mahaffey and flight paramedic Sgt. Alexandar Zakreski.
They headed to a location along the Steese Highway to rescue the first hunting party after a report from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center out of Anchorage that they were stranded.
“A group of three hunters on snowmachines became stranded in deep snow after one of the machines broke down, and the other two could not progress further due to the conditions,” the Army news release reads. “Stockdale’s crew spotted a small survival fire the hunters started from a mile out, and he was able to land approximately a thousand feet down the mountain. In order to reach the men, Zakreski had to snowshoe uphill through snow that was about five to six feet deep.”
Zakreski reached the men, all civilians, and guided them back down to the helicopter. They were flown to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, evaluated and released, according to the Army.
The second rescue, the next day, involved one retired and two active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.
“The party had also gone out for a one-day hunting trip on snowmachines and become stranded in the deep snow of the Twelvemile Summit area,” reads the Army news release.
Stockdale said the rescue was “almost 24 hours to the minute later, in the exact same location.”
They called for help after one of them began to exhibit signs of hypothermia.
Members of the hunting party had been in contact with Alaska State Troopers by satellite communication, and Trooper Garrett Stephens joined the Army helicopter crew.
“After the helicopter landed, Stephens and Zakreski reached the group on foot and immediately began to treat the individual for hypothermia. Once they all returned to the helicopter, further treatment and warming were provided for all members of the party, and the group was flown to Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright, where they were evaluated and released,” the Army news release reads.
Both groups had the means to signal for help. The first group used personal locator beacons and the second group used satellite communication. But that’s not enough, according to the U.S. Army.
In addition to a fire-starting kit, backcountry travelers need “food, something to melt water in, a small tent or tarp, an emergency blanket; and a lightweight shovel to dig a hole in the snow for shelter,” according to the news release.