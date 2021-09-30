Rent relief
Metro Creative

Friday is the last day to apply for three months of rental assistance.

The Alaska Housing Rent Relief program can help pay rent to those financially hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, living in an overcrowded household or feeling unsafe at home.

The federally-funded program pays landlords and utility companies up to three months of past and current obligations for qualified households. The program has paid more than $140 million to landlords and utility companies statewide.

Applications are accepted at AlaskaHousingRelief.org. Telephone assistance is available at 1-844-330-8290.

