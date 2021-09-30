Friday is the last day to apply for three months of rental assistance.
The Alaska Housing Rent Relief program can help pay rent to those financially hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic, living in an overcrowded household or feeling unsafe at home.
The federally-funded program pays landlords and utility companies up to three months of past and current obligations for qualified households. The program has paid more than $140 million to landlords and utility companies statewide.
Applications are accepted at AlaskaHousingRelief.org. Telephone assistance is available at 1-844-330-8290.