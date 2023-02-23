PALMER- The Alaska U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is extending the previously announced sign-up dates for three financial assistance programs available to private landowners and Tribes throughout Alaska.
The new application deadlines are:
Environmental Quality Incentives Program – March 17 and June 16. Conservation Stewardship Program – March 24 and May 12. Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – March 17
The deadline extensions are due to the recent announcement of additional funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law on August 16, 2022. Some of the highlights of this once-in-a-generation investment and opportunity for the agricultural communities that USDA serves are the following:
IRA will provide an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate smart agriculture through several NRCS conservation programs.
This builds on other climate efforts, including the renewed efforts to encourage producers to adopt cover crops and implement nutrient management in recent years.
In administering the Inflation Reduction Act climate investments, USDA will also support other environmental co-benefits, including water conservation, wildlife habitat improvements, and reducing run-off.
While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the deadlines to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding.