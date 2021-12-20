Multi-day snowfall and freezing rain caused hazardous conditions across the Interior Sunday and Monday, prompting numerous accidents, power outages and road closures throughout the region.
A winter storm warning was issued for the Middle Tanana Valley beginning Sunday morning, which included Fairbanks and surrounding areas. The warning is expected to last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The storm triggered a power outage early Monday morning about 3 a.m., effecting more than 4,440 residents along the Steese Highway, Farmers Loop, Chena Hot Springs Road and the Elliott Highway. Power was restored to the impacted areas about 7:45 a.m., according to Golden Valley Electric Association.
Snowfall measured 8 to 10 inches depending on location, creating difficult driving conditions that continued throughout the day Monday. Healy saw the most snow with 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
In Nenana, residents went from celebrating to lifesaving Sunday night. As the storm descended on the Interior, people had gathered to congratulate Chief Joe Forness on both his birthday and his 10-year anniversary of being chief of the Nenana Fire Department. As the group competed in a firefighting obstacle course inside, weather conditions worsened outside. That is when an emergency ambulance call came in. Driving the Parks Highway at that point was not an option as wet snow and rainfall made that section of highway particularly icy and hazardous.
City workers jumped into their plows and headed for the Nenana City Airport as a medevac was the only option.
“It was a mad rush,” Mayor Josh Verhagan said. “We got it passable in 30 or so minutes.”
On Monday, Fire Chief Forness thanked the workers for their efforts and encouraged local residents to do the same.
“Thank you all so very much,” he said. “You helped save a life tonight.”
Car accidents also dotted the winter landscape. The Fairbanks Police Department responded to six vehicle in distress calls and one collision, according to Teal Soden, communications director for the City of Fairbanks.
A portion of the George Parks Highway north of Nenana temporarily shut down Sunday night after a traffic incident occurred as a result of icy roads, said Caitlin Frye, public information officer with the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. No other road closures were reported.
Fairbanks resident Robert John reported seeing a wrecked vehicle in the eastbound lane of Farmers Loop around 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening.
“The heavy snow created low visibility and treacherous conditions and vehicles heading in both directions had to stop and take turns to pass very slowly through the scene of the collision,” John said in a message to the News-Miner.
Another Fairbanks resident reported seeing a vehicle stuck in a ditch on the Steese Highway about 10 p.m. Sunday.
“Vehicle in northbound ditch on right hand side, Steese Highway... just before farmers loop/trax. Vehicle is facing wrong direction with lights on,” Christopher Hayden posted in the Fairbanks, Alaska, public Facebook page. Other commenters posted photos of cars stuck in snow and trucks in ditches and talked about the amount of snow falling at their homes.
Since Thursday morning, nearly nine inches of snow accumulated throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough. An additional two to four inches of snow is predicted to fall Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The steady snowfall is keeping private and state owned snow removal companies busy.
“We have eight to nine plows running out of the Fairbanks maintenance station at a time. Our crews work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a brief period off the road during shift change,” Frye explained. “To respond to this storm, we have also brought in four additional operators beyond the regular shift.”
“We’re busy and backed up,” said Tanner Clause, owner of T&T Snow Removal in Fairbanks.
Representatives from Fairbanks police and the Department of Transportation urged residents to practice extra caution while driving in snowy conditions.
“During snow storms FPD continues to encourage people to use their headlights (even during daylight hours), slow down, limit travel as much as possible, and remember to clear snow off of your vehicles so as to not make visibility worse than it already is,” Soden said in a statement.
“We recommend that drivers check out our 511 system before they travel, especially after a big weather event like this one,” Frye added.
Alaska State Troopers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.