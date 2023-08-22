It is too dangerous to try to recover the bodies of pilot Jason Tucker and passenger Nicolas Blace, who died in a PA-18 airplane crash on Aug. 9 in the southwest preserve of Denali National Park.
That was the determination of Denali National Park and Preserve mountaineering rangers, working closely with TEMSCO helicopter pilots and mechanic staff. The crash site is on a tributary of the west fork of the Yetna River.
Rangers made five flights to the accident site over the past week. They tried technical rope lowering down multiple gullies and each presented a significant overhead rockfall hazard, according to press release from the National Park Service.
Rangers also worked with TEMSCO helicopter pilots to explore feasibility of hooking into the aircraft wreckage with a mechanical “grabber: on the end of a 450-foot-long line. After testing the equipment at a Talkeetna gravel pit and taking into consideration the accident site itself, the long-line method was also determined to present an excessive risk to the helicopter pilot and spotter, due to the unknown weight and transportability of the wreckage, as well as the limited rotor clearance with the surrounding terrain.
“With great empathy for the families of the deceased pilot and hunter, we have made the difficult determination not to attempt a recovery effort at this time,” said Brooke Merrell, Denali Park superintendent. “The steep terrain at the accident site would make a recovery operation too dangerous to further risk the lives of rangers.
“If and when environmental conditions change, such as lower water volume or a frozen river flows access on foot, we will consider a recovery at that time,” said Denali Chief Ranger Jordan Neumann.
