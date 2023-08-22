Plane crash site

National Park Service Photo

The PA-18 aircraft crashed in a steep ravine in the southwest preserve of Denali National Park.

 National Park Service Photo

It is too dangerous to try to recover the bodies of pilot Jason Tucker and passenger Nicolas Blace, who died in a PA-18 airplane crash on Aug. 9 in the southwest preserve of Denali National Park.

That was the determination of Denali National Park and Preserve mountaineering rangers, working closely with TEMSCO helicopter pilots and mechanic staff. The crash site is on a tributary of the west fork of the Yetna River.

