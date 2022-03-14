A single block of ice conveys any number of graceful renditions at the World Ice Art Championships’ single-block ice carving contest that freeze moments in time.
The single-block contest included 23 carvers. Winners were named March 2, with Karlis Ile, from Latvia, coming in first place with his sculpture “Tango on the Edge.” Second place to Fairbanks resident Steve Dean for his sculpture “Insatiable.” Third place went to Fairbanks resident Heather Brice for her sculpture “Arms Around the World.”
Five judges take a lot into consideration when ranking their choices including first impressions, creativity, composition, difficulty, easy design to sculpt, presentation, proportion and precision. The judges tally the points, giving the top prize to the sculpture with the most points across the board.
“They are all obviously impressive and the amount of effort, skill and energy it takes to create them is remarkable,” said Fairbanks resident Joe Torma while visiting the ice park Saturday.
The Youth Classic carving contest is slated to start today and run through Thursday. Winners are expected to be named March 18.
Snow carving
In another section of the fairgrounds, four teams were sculpting away at the Family Snow Sculpture Carving Competition.
The event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, is now in its second year. Jim Warner and Marci Ward are helping the families with the sculptures from one block of snow. Competitors had two days to complete their sculpture, with winners announced Sunday night.
Ward said snow carving is relatively new to Fairbanks, but popular in other states.
“Snow is easier to carve than ice and it’s a whole new thing in Alaska,” Ward said. “This is mostly for fun and gives everyone an opportunity.”
Participants included Daria Mantei carving “Drumbeat of the Tundra”, Beatrice and Troy Jackson carving “Let’s Go Pikachu,” Judah and Isla Klann carving “Mustang” and Ruger Nordin working on a yet-to-be named sculpture.
Mantei, 14, said it was her second year competing.
“I get to make an idea that I have,” Mantei said. “I play drums, so I thought it was a simple idea to do with lots of opportunities to add details.”
Troy Jackson, also a second-year participant, said snow carving has its advantages.
“I get to make something out of nothing from a blank canvas,” he said. A avid Pokemon fan, he and Beatrice settled on Pikachu “because he is the mascot of all the Pokemon.”
The art will be on display at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, until March 31. The ice park is open from noon until 10 p.m. daily. For information on the park and the World Ice Art Championships visit, icealaska.com