Koyukuk River bridge

Repair work to girders and a pier underneath the Koyukuk River bridge across the Dalton Highway at milepost 188 between Coldfoot and Wiseman will require closing the bridge daily from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for two weeks beginning June 21.

Alaska DOT&PF photo

The closures will begin the evening of Wednesday, June 21, and are expected to continue for approximately two weeks.