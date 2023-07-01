The Dalton Highway and part of the Elliott Highway received a clean sweep in June as a troupe of 20 dedicated volunteers returned to pick up the trash accumulation on the road side.
The annual cleanup effort has recovered from Covid’s interruption. It has become a solid group of volunteers who return each year, and they are becoming authorities on the nature of litter.
“I’m the trashiest of us all,” said Julie Doll who claims the title because she has volunteered every year since the effort started. “We see the things that go with the road, truck blow off or broken straps and plastic sheets, things that the truckers don’t even know they lost. These are the things that go with the road. We also see dirty diapers, and household trash and things that don’t belong here and that is annoying.”
They found a variety of trash from a washer/dryer combo, a snowmachine and a pile of newly painted artificial fingernails.
Among the most unusual items found was something of a funeral pier for someone’s pet dog. Doll said, “It was lovingly placed where the snow plows wouldn’t hit it, and wrapped so carefully in two sleeping bags.”
Karl Greer said, “I found a tank with my name on it,” He is not related to Greer Tank whose fuel tanks have widespread use across the Interior. “I don’t know how people can look at the vast natural beauty and say, ‘This is gorgeous,’ and then throw their trash on the ground.”
Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management sent a contingent of volunteers to help. Alaska West Express sent a truck, a driver and trailer to haul the accumulated trash. Northern Alaska Touring Company provided a coach and operator for transport of the volunteers and hospitality along the way.
“This shows our humanity,” Doll said. “That people want to come out and do something like this. It makes me appreciate what people went through to build the Haul Road and the pipeline.“
Volunteer Bonnie Law said, “We’re vibrant men and women. Alaskans to the core.”
Second year veteran Julie Striker said, “This is a great group of people. We all know each other and work very well together.”
“The roster filled up quickly and all of the volunteers are returning from previous years,” said Barb Pierson of Northern Alaska Touring Company.
Everyone agreed that the most disgusting part of the job could be reduced greatly if BLM would put some more toilets along the road.
Gary Tomlin is a freelance writer and employee with Northern Alaska Touring Company. Contact him at gtomlin50@yahoo.com.