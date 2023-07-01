The Dalton Highway and part of the Elliott Highway received a clean sweep in June as a troupe of 20 dedicated volunteers returned to pick up the trash accumulation on the road side.

The annual cleanup effort has recovered from Covid’s interruption. It has become a solid group of volunteers who return each year, and they are becoming authorities on the nature of litter.

Gary Tomlin is a freelance writer and employee with Northern Alaska Touring Company. Contact him at gtomlin50@yahoo.com.