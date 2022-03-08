As of Tuesday afternoon, leaders of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race are about a third into the race. The top three finishers in the 2021 race — defending champion Dallas Seavey, Aaron Burmeister and Brent Sass — have all made their way to the front and are in the top five.
Burmeister, who was runner up in 2021, was first into Nikolai on Tuesday morning and, after resting for several hours, later led into McGrath, arriving at the checkpoint shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Burmeister, who splits his time between Nome and Nenana, arrived at Nikolai 7:38 a.m., about half an hour before the next racer, Ryan Redington. Sass and Seavey both arrived nearly two hours after Burmeister.
Burmeister rested in Nikolai for a few hours, while Sass and Seavey blew through the checkpoint. Sass left Nikolai at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday after resting in the checkpoint for less than 10 minutes. Seavey followed Sass out, leaving Nikoli at 9:28 a.m. Both Sass and Seavey rested a few miles outside of Nikolai, and Burmeister, Redington and Richie Diehl all caught up.
Burmeister, who did not stop in between Nikolai and McGrath, arrived at the checkpoint shortly after 5:30. Redington was about six miles behind Burmeister, with Diehl less than a mile behind.
After resting between checkpoints, Seavey was about a mile behind Diehl, and Sass was roughly three miles behind Seavey. Denmark’s Mille Porsild was also among the top pack and had nearly closed the gap to Sass by Tuesday afternoon.
Although these mushers are technically at the front of the race, they are not necessarily actually in the lead. Time gets factored in during the mandatory 24 hour layover to account for the two minute stagger between racers at the start. Once all teams have completed the 24 hour layover, the team leading the race is the actual leader.
That being said, however, it is not surprising to see Burmeister, Sass and Seavey at the front of the Iditarod. All are decorated distance mushers; last year Seavey became just the second musher in Iditarod history to win five races. Sass is a multiple time Yukon Quest champion and most recently won both mid-distance Yukon Quest 300 mile races in February. Burmeister has four top five Iditarod finishes under his belt, with his highest place being second last year.
After being packed closely together in the early stages of the race, teams spread out on Monday night, according to an update on the Iditarod website. As of Tuesday afternoon, the majority of mushers are in Nikolai and Rohn, with the final musher arriving in Rohn on Tuesday afternoon. Thus far, there have been no scratches in the race and all 49 mushers remain on the trail.
Frontrunners will likely arrive in McGrath by Tuesday evening. Racers have slightly under 700 miles left, so a lot of race remains and much can change as the coming days of racing unfold.