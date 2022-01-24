Fairbanks marked a milestone Friday with the opening of its first crisis stabilization center.
The new center, operated by Fairbanks-based Restore, Inc. and located at 215 Cushman St., offers multiple services, according to co-founder and executive director Shelissa Thomas, an addiction and substance abuse treatment counselor.
“We are open 24 hours, seven days a week, and the crisis is based on whatever an individual is struggling with,” Thomas said.
Services include psychotherapy, counseling for mental health, addiction and substance abuse needs, peer support, and youth and family counseling.
Thomas and her husband, Timothy, started Restore, Inc. in 2015 with an outpatient detox center and established seven residential programs in the community. The Thomases have been in Fairbanks for 28 years.
The center’s downstairs serves as an area for people to relax, including counseling services in brightly decorated facilities, a small exercise room, and a testing lab that can service up to 16 people at a time. The upstairs includes a detox center with 32 beds that can accommodate people for three to seven days.
“We are the first detox center to focus on street drugs such as meth or crack cocaine,” Thomas said. “The goal is to serve as many people as possible, to get them stable and let them know there is hope.”
She said no appointments or referrals are needed and walks-ins are accepted. The goal is to connect patients and clients with the appropriate resources, she said.
Thomas said the center works with all health insurance policies, including Medicare, “but if you don’t have insurance, we won’t turn you away.”
Thomas said the stabilization center works with the Fairbanks and North Pole police departments, Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Mental Health Trust and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, among other entities.
“We want to alleviate some of the demand of emergency rooms and let the emergency rooms focus on emergencies and let us focus on crisis services,” Thomas said.
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee said the new crisis stabilization center adds a layer to resources available in Fairbanks.
“It’s going to up the level of service available the community has, and it will help the police department’s ability to do our job,” Dupee said. “We’re excited to have this resource. Sometimes we don’t have any other options other than the hospital or the jail, so this allows us to transport people in crisis to a place where they can get the help they need.”
For more information on the center and Restore, Inc., visit restoreinc.org or call 907-374-1097.