Gov. Mike Dunleavy has reappointed Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees.
Richards will serve from July 1 to July 1, 2025. He served on the Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2016 and was reappointed in 2017, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Richards majored in finance at the University of Virginia, received his Masters in Business Administration from Duke University and Juris Doctorate from Washington & Lee University. After serving as law clerk for Judge Beistline, he worked in private practice with a focus on oil and gas. He served as Alaska attorney general from 2014 to 2016 and has since reentered private practice in Anchorage.