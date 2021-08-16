Individuals attending the Foo Fighters concert at the Carlson Center on Saturday must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the show, according to an email from Ticketmaster.
Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose. When entering the concert venue, fully vaccinated individuals must show an original vaccination card or a copy of the card with a matching ID.
Children under 12 years old (who are ineligible for the vaccine) are required to take a Covid test within 24 hours of the event and must show proof of a negative test result. Unvaccinated individuals over 12 — including those with a religious or medical exemption — must prove that they received a negative Covid test within 48 hours of entering the Carlson Center.
Masks are encouraged, but not mandated, according to the email.
The Foo Fighters are part of a growing number of bands to require either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test in order to attend their concerts.