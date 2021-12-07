No Omicron cases have been reported in Alaska yet, and Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend down in the state. For the first time in weeks, there were no new hospitalizations or deaths over the weekend.
However, health officials warn that this period may be the calm before the storm as the Omicron variant continues to spread. As of Monday, Omicron has been detected in 17 states. The variant was first reported in the United States on Dec. 1, and health officials believe it is only a matter of time before the variant arrives in Alaska. Early studies suggest that Omicron is more transmissible than other variants but possibly less severe.
Cases
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 558 cases over the weekend. There were 198 cases on Sunday, 51 on Saturday and 309 reported Sunday. There were 32 cases in Fairbanks over the weekend.
Statewide, cases have declined by approximately 25% this week, and Alaska’s case rate is now 29th in the nation.
As of Monday, DHSS returned to updating its data dashboard three times a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) rather than daily.
In response to dropping case numbers, several areas of the state lowered their alert levels from high. Although the Fairbanks North Star Borough is still red, the neighboring Yukon-Koyukuk Census area is now in the moderate range for case rate.
Deaths
There were no deaths reported in the state over the weekend. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has not reported a Covid-related death in over a week; the last was of a 67 year old on Nov. 24.
Hospitalizations
The state reported no new hospitalizations over the weekend. Hospitalizations are down substantially from a few weeks ago; after peaking around 20% for several weeks, hospitalizations both statewide and in Fairbanks are now hovering around 10%.
As of Monday, 77 Alaskans were hospitalized with the virus, with 12 of these patients on ventilators. The Covid hospitalization rate dropped to 6.6% of all patients. There are currently 100 occupied beds in the Intensive Care Unit, which leaves 21 beds available.
At FMH eight people are hospitalized with Covid, which is 11% of total inpatients.
Omicron
Research into Omicron is ongoing and thus far no definitive conclusions have been made. However, U.S. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was “encouraged” by early reports showing that Omicron infections are not particularly severe. However, recent studies suggest that it could be more highly transmissible than other variants.
Vaccinations
Alaska health officials continue to push vaccines and boosters as prevention against the Omicron variant. The vaccination rate in Alaska continues to rise slowly. Of Alaskans ages 5 and older, 62% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 56% are fully vaccinated. Since August 13, 116, 607 Alaskans have received booster shots.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 53% of residents 5 and older have received at least one shot, while 49% are considered fully vaccinated.