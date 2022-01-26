Covid-19 cases continue to show no signs of decreasing in Alaska, and hospitalizations are increasing as well. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Monday reported nearly 6,000 cases over a three day period and nearly two dozen new hospitalizations.
Cases
There were 5,654 new Covid cases in Alaska between Friday and Monday, according to DHSS statistics. This includes 3,083 cases on Friday, which is nearly a record for the highest number of cases in a single day and second only to last Wednesday’s 3,282 cases. On Saturday, there were 1,490 new cases, followed by another 1,081 on Sunday.
In addition to new resident cases, the state reported that 105 nonresidents tested positive for the virus while in Alaska over the weekend. Fairbanks had the second highest number of new cases in the state, with 767 resident cases and 27 nonresident cases over three days.
All regions of the state are on high alert level for virus transmission. Based on trends in other countries and states, health officials estimate that it will be another three to four weeks before cases begin to decline in Alaska.
Hospitalizations
The state reported 21 recent Covid hospitalizations in Alaska over the weekend, an uptick from the past few months.
As of Monday, there were 139 patients hospitalized with the virus across Alaska, putting the hospitalization rate at 12.5%. Six of these patients are currently on ventilators. There are 94 people in the Intensive Care Unit, leaving 30 beds available.
In Interior Alaska, eight people are hospitalized with Covid, with no patients on ventilators.
Omicron has proven to be less severe than other variants — in particular Delta — and so far hospitals have not been overwhelmed to the extent that they were this past fall during the Delta wave. Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink explained that cases and hospitalizations have become disconnected, meaning that they are not increasing at the same rate.
Despite lower hospitalization rates, health care facilities across the state, including Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, are already stretched thin because so many staff are unable to work due to Covid infections or exposures.
Deaths
Alaska reported 21 new resident deaths, three of them recent. The majority of the cases occurred during the fall, when Delta was the predominant variant. Of the deaths reported, one was of a Fairbanks resident, a man in his 60s.
Zink cautioned last week that there would be more deaths reported, as the state works through a death certificate review process.
Vaccination rate
Health officials continue to emphasize vaccines as the most effective way to prevent both infection and serious illness. In Alaska, 68.8% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 61.4% are fully vaccinated, and 24.9% are boosted.
The vaccination rate is slightly lower in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. According to DHSS statistics, 55.3% of Borough residents are fully vaccinated, 50.2% have received two shots and 19.2% have received boosters.
In other news, the United States Food and Drug Administration on Monday announced that it will limit the use of certain monoclonal antibodies because they are not effective against Omicron. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced in a lab that emulate the immune system’s ability to fight off pathogens such as viruses. However, viruses mutate over time, and as a result some treatments no longer work; this is the case with Omicron, an announcement from the FDA explained.
According to the statement, “data show that these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the Omicron variant.” The two monoclonal antibody treatments are only to be used when the patient is infected or exposed to a variant that the antibodies work against.