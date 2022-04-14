Covid-19 cases in Alaska remain at a consistent “medium steady state,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said in a call on Wednesday. The new BA.2 variant of Omicron continues to circulate and has caused a slight uptick in cases, but has not led to a spike nearly as high as the original BA.1 variant wave.
Covid cases
The lesser impact of BA.2 is evident in the fact that cases in Alaska decreased by 11% this past week, Zink said. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,274 resident cases reported between April 6 and April 12, which is drastically lower than the Omicron peak in early 2022, when Alaska was seeing as many as 2,000 cases daily. The Omicron BA.2 variant accounts for nearly 90% of new cases in Alaska.
Cases in Alaska did increase slightly the week prior to last however, according to Zink. There has been “some evidence of an upwards trajectory concentrated in some of the more populous parts of the state,” according to a DHSS report released on April 8. However, “cases and hospitalizations remain far below the peak of the Omicron wave,” the statement continues.
The trend in Interior Alaska appears to be similar to the rest of the state, with a relatively low rate of per capita transmission. The BA.2 variant has been identified in Fairbanks (as it has been in most areas of the state), and while there has been a slight increase in cases, numbers overall are plateauing. There were 65 new cases reported in Fairbanks over the past week, according to a DHSS report.
Although so far it does not appear that Omicron BA.2 will cause the same spike as the original Omicron did, Zink said they will continue to monitor virus transmission in Alaska. “There are so many unknowns with what this virus will do, and will need to keep watching the new variant closely,” Zink said.
Hospitalizations and vaccinations
Hospitalizations have dropped to just 2%, which equates to 26 patients statewide. Two of these patients are on ventilators. For the first time in roughly two years, there were no Covid patients at Alaska Regional Hospital last weekend, which made Zink cautiously optimistic. “It’s still here, and we will continue to see hospitalizations, but this is a big milestone,” she said.
Case numbers and hospitalizations have remained relatively low despite the new variant in part due to widespread immunity, either from vaccination or from previous infection with the virus.
Even now, over a year since vaccines became widely available to Alaskans, Zink said between hundreds to thousands of residents are still getting vaccinated each week. “It’s great to see people really choosing to schedule their immunity with vaccinations,” Zink stated.
According to DHSS statistics, 71.7% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 64.6 have completed the primary vaccine series, and 32.5% are up to date with their shots.
This means that people 50 years old and older, certain groups of immunocompromised people, and those who received Johnson & Johnson as their first shot should receive a second booster shot if at least four months have passed since their first booster.
In terms of those who may be hesitant about potential side effects of the vaccine, Zink pointed to research that showed that the risk of heart complications after a Covid infection is much higher in those who had not been vaccinated than in those who received the shot. “What we continue to see is that the risk of Covid is much, much higher than the risk of vaccination,” said Zink.