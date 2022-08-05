Moderna vaccine

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

 Michael Sohn/Getty Images Europe/TNS

Alaska saw a slight uptick in Covid-19 case numbers over the past week. The Department of Health reported 3,284 new cases between July 27 and August 2.

Roughly a third of the new cases — 1,124 — were among people who were not Alaska residents. Many of these people were tourists; for example, 40 tourists in Fairbanks and 111 in Denali National Park tested positive for the virus.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you