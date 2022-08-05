Alaska saw a slight uptick in Covid-19 case numbers over the past week. The Department of Health reported 3,284 new cases between July 27 and August 2.
Roughly a third of the new cases — 1,124 — were among people who were not Alaska residents. Many of these people were tourists; for example, 40 tourists in Fairbanks and 111 in Denali National Park tested positive for the virus.
The remaining 2,160 cases were in residents of Alaska. Of these cases, roughly 200 were among people who reside in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Last week, for comparison, the Department of Health reported 2,946 cases: 2,035 in residents and 911 in nonresidents. There were 175 cases in the FNSB.
The hospitalization rate is remaining relatively steady. There were 74 residents hospitalized with Covid, putting the rate at 5.9%. Last week, 83 patients were hospitalized. One patient is currently on a ventilator.
The Department of Health reported no new deaths over the last week.
According to the Department of Health, 67.5% of Alaskans ages 6 months and older have received at least once dose of the Covid vaccine, and 27.8% of theses have received at least one booster dose. Only people aged five and up are eligible for boosters at this time.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state; just 23% of FNSB residents have received a booster shot.
