Alaska’s case rate rose to the fourth-highest in the nation as the state saw another slight uptick in Covid-19 cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations, which remain low, decreased slightly over the past seven days.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 1,526 new cases over the past week, compared to 1,290 the week prior. This puts Alaska’s new daily average at 218 new cases a day, which is slightly greater than the 184 average reported last week.
There were a total of 90 cases in Fairbanks; 86 among residents and four in nonresidents who tested positive in the state. Fairbanks’s case rate (cases per 100,000 over the past seven days) is 105.0, which is much lower than that of the overall state.
Health officials attribute the rise in cases to the new BA.2 variant of Omicron, which now accounts for the majority of Covid cases in Alaska and the rest of the world. While the BA.2 variant of Omicron is creating yet another uptick, the increase is not on the level of the original Omicron wave of earlier this year. This is likely in part because there is more widespread immunity, either through vaccination or through previous infection with the virus.
Hospitalizations and deaths
Despite the slight rise in cases, hospitalization rates remain low in Alaska.
There were 20 Alaskans hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, three of them within the past week. Five of the patients are on ventilators. The state’s hospitalization rate dropped to 1.7%, down from 2.1% last week.
Thirteen more Alaskans have succumbed to Covid, DHSS reported Wednesday. The majority of the deaths were among Anchorage residents, but two were in Fairbanks: of a man aged 80 or older and a woman in her 60s. It is unclear when these deaths occurred.
Vaccinations
The Department continues to encourage Alaskans to get vaccinated. “Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong,” reads a statement from DHSS.
According to DHSS statistics, 64.7% of Alaskans ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, and 71.8% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 66.3% of residents are fully vaccinated.