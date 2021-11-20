Covid-19 cases have been declining at public schools since early October, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Covid-19 data dashboard.
The Board of Education will revisit whether to require face masks inside school buildings at its next regular meeting Dec. 7.
The school district has been tracking cases on a daily and weekly basis, and its data dashboard showed on Friday that 12 of 36 schools had reported coronavirus cases over the previous seven days. Zero coronavirus cases were listed for the other 24 schools.
Hutchison High School had the most cases with six, followed by Ticasuk Brown Elementary School and West Valley High School, which each reported four Covid-19 cases for the previous seven days.
Coronavirus cases at the school district peaked the week of Aug. 30 with 169 cases, according to the district’s numbers. The weekly cases count fell to 85 cases the week of Sept. 13, which is the week that face coverings inside school buildings became mandatory. The weekly case count has been under 100 ever since and under 50 cases since the week of Oct. 25.
The school district has an enrollment of 12,292 students.
Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations, said it’s difficult to pinpoint the reason for the decrease in cases.
“We are fortunate that the district is experiencing a similar decline that the state has reported,” she wrote in an email.
The state’s Covid-19 data dashboard shows Alaska’s weekly count for residents cases has declined every week since at least Oct. 8 when the number of cases was 6,297. For the time period Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2,898 resident coronavirus cases were reported in Alaska.
Fairbanks area public education leaders have gone back and forth on masking school children. Masks were required during the 2020-2021 school year until the final weeks. The 2021-2022 school year started with masks optional. The school board adopted universal masking on Sept. 7 after testimony from parents and medical providers.
No child in Alaska has died of Covid-19, and the state has the sixth lowest virus death rate in the country.